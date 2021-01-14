Champaign Unit 4 Board of Education Selects 3 Candidates for Superintendent

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

The Champaign superintendent race is heating up.

The school board narrowed the candidates to 3 finalists.

During the Zoom meeting the candidates had thirty minutes to present their thoughts and ideas on how they would lead the Champaign Unit 4 School District.

The three people being considered by the board include:

Sheila Boozer, director of Teaching and Learning and Technology in Springfield District 186

Doctor Yvonne Stokes, assistant superintendent for the School Town of Munster.

Doctor Erick Pruitt, the deputy chief of high schools for Chicago Public Schools.

Each candidate was given ten minutes to talk about themselves and their goals for the district.

Then they were asked a series questions– including about race, the Covid-19 pandemic, and why they want to work in Champaign.

“Teachers need to know that they are the heartbeat of what’s happening in our system, across the schools, cause they can support our students,” Shelia Boozer said.

“How prepared are our teachers to meet the needs of a diverse workforce? How prepared are our principal leaders and our district leaders to lead the charge of providing a district and teachers with resources to have equity,” Dr. Yvonne Stokes said.

“Have a curriculum that’s reflective of the cultures of the students that we serve in the district,” Dr. Erick Pruitt said.

The candidates were all very passionate about the Anti-Racism Resolution. They want to ensure equity for all the students.

The board will meet Tuesday, January 19th with each candidate for a final round of interviews.

Then on January 21st, there will be a final board meeting to select the superintendent for the district.



