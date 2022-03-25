CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign teachers are preparing to strike, and parents said they’re concerned about how that could impact students. The teachers union filed a 10-day notice of intent to strike. That’s after working without a contract for nearly a year.

The big point behind these negotiations is the extended school day for teachers and students at elementary schools. Even after an hours-long meeting, and talking compromises, they still haven’t come to an agreement.

Teachers have been working for nearly a year without a contract. Even after meeting for eight hours, hoping to get closer to a deal and avoid a teacher strike, they couldn’t reach an agreement.

That’s why the union filed the 10-day notice of intent to strike. The district’s Chief Communications Officer said it’s disheartening.

She said the board’s latest proposal would increase elementary students’ school day by 45 minutes. Teachers’ work day will increase by 15. The release also indicates the board would offer elementary school teachers an extra 2-thousand dollars per year

“Despite eight hours of negotiation last night and another meeting scheduled for next week, learning that CFT has filed its 10-day notice of Intent to Strike is disheartening. In the Board’s latest proposal, elementary students’ day will increase by 45 minutes, but the teachers’ workday will increase by only 15 minutes. The Board achieved this by repurposing supervision time to planning, instruction, lunch, and recess time. This significantly reduces the Board’s previous proposal, which would have added 35 minutes to the teachers’ workday. In addition, for the 15 minutes expanded workday, the Board is offering elementary school teachers an additional $2,000 per year, on top of the 4.25% annual raises for all teachers. The Board also created a new supervision stipend to pay additional money to elementary teachers who volunteer to assist with dismissal supervision. Hearing the voices of teachers is vital to the success of students in our District. We continue to propose a collaborative team of administrators, teachers, support staff, and other stakeholders, including parents and community members, who will work to ensure the successful implementation of the expanded day for 2023-2024. In order to capitalize on our teachers’ valuable experience and insight shared with us throughout this process, our most recent proposal also created a Superintendent/Teacher Advisory Council to capture ideas on improving educational outcomes for students. The Council will examine various options, including curriculum and instruction, additional social and emotional learning resources, standardized testing, substitutes, supervision, staffing needs, transportation, and other logistics. The group will begin meeting immediately. Our next bargaining session is scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, from 7-10 p.m. We are committed to reaching a deal that ensures additional, high-quality instructional time for students while balancing the needs of our committed educators.” Stacey Moore, Chief Communications Officer

The union said they want the extended day to be implemented gradually and over a longer period of time.

“The union representing Champaign Unit 4 teachers and the Champaign Board of Education met for 8 hours on Thursday in hopes to get closer to a deal and avert a strike. Teachers proposed a compromise that would introduce an extended school day gradually and over a longer period of time so that there is more time to effectively plan how this would best support students and be logistically feasible with the ongoing challenges Unit 4 faces. We came to the bargaining table with what we though was an honest compromise. We offered time to extend the school day beginning next year, with the opportunity to add more time in the years that follow. We asked that it be implemented incrementally to ensure success of the plan. Despite that, we could not reach an agreement with the Board last night. We are filing our 10-day intent to strike notice this morning to ensure that we are prepared should the board refuse to negotiate further. The next bargaining session is scheduled for Tuesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. The Union has requested the Board commit to meeting in person, but the board refuses. A deal must be reached by April 4 to avert a strike. CFT and the Unit Four Board of Education have been in negotiations since May, 2021. The union initiated the strike process last month, but was hoping to have reached an agreement by now.” Mike Sitch, Union Co-President

Things are becoming very real. Some teachers are already sending emails letting parents know there will be zero communication if they go on strike, and to be prepared.

We talked to several parents picking up their students. Many said they don’t fully know what’s going on with contracts, negotiations, and strikes, but they support the teachers.

“Really depends on what the terms are that they’re willing to strike about. I think in general teachers are overworked and underpaid, they do a heck of a job caring for our children and educating our children. Especially here in District 4, you know anything that will get them more pay and better support is a good thing,” Mark Davis, a parent, said.