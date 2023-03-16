CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Dick’s Sporting Good’s renovation on Neil Street may have some people rejoicing, but it has a group of Champaign carpenters taking a stand.

The local 243 Mid-America Carpenters’ Regional Council held a demonstration outside of the Marketplace Mall. They say Dick’s hired a company from outside of the area at a lower cost with lower standards.

They say these practices could start a race to the bottom with local workers left feeling the effects.

“Dick’s expects Champaign area residents to come to spend money in their store but they won’t allow area contractors union members to come in and perform the work on there,” said Riki Dial, Regional Director. “So, one of our old sayings is we like to spend our money where we make our money.”

We’ve reached out to Dick’s Sporting Goods for comment. We are waiting on their response.