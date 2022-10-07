CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s Salt and Light thrift store has a new social approach to attracting volunteers. The store is offering in-store credit in exchange for volunteer hours.

This new model will allow for volunteers to earn up to $300. Earned credit can be used at both Champaign and Urbana locations. Executive director Nathan Montgomery said this new approach stemmed from the “when helping hurts” ideology.

“When we do for someone something that they can or could do for themselves, we actually cause harm,” Montgomery said. “So for us, it really began the process of re-imagining how we created access to those basic resources; how we helped folks here in our community.”

He said the success of their mission shows how caring the community can be.

The Champaign store is located at 1512 West Anthony Drive. They are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Urbana store is located at 1819 South Philo Road; their hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.