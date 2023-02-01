CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) – A 17-year-old St. Thomas More student in Champaign recently collected almost $3,000 for charity.

Breden Damore has played baseball most of his life. When an overwhelming amount of gear started piling up during the pandemic, he started sending uniforms, bats, and other equipment to other kids in Central Illinois and created his own charity “Baseball Gear for Good”. Damore’s charity has also collected for kids in Ukraine.

Now, Damore’s charity collected almost $3,000 in only a few minutes at this year’s U of I Hot Stove Baseball Banquet. He also spoke at the banquet.

“Just the generosity and just people came flooding in, it was incredible,” said Damore. “I’m truly grateful.”

Damore said he is still deciding on what to do with the donations he collected at the banquet at this time.