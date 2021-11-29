Champaign teen performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With a flute in hand, one Champaign teenager represented Central Illinois in New York City.

She performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, so you may have caught a glimpse of her if you were watching.

Sunnah Kim says someone told her about the marching band, so she thought she would create a video audition tape. Next thing she knows, she got an acceptance letter. Then, she was in the marching band.

“It almost feels like a dream of like, it’s it’s such a huge thing of wow, did I really do that,” Kim said.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is watched by millions, but this 17-year-old lived it.

“I just couldn’t believe at all until it was really happening,” Kim said.

Kim is a drum major for Centennial High School in Champaign. She decided to audition as a flutist for the Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

“I honestly wasn’t really expecting to make it and then when I got my acceptance letter, this was like, wow, this is really something that is going to happen, and that was that was really neat,” Kim said.

Kim flew to New York to practice with the band, filled with people from all over the United States, just a few days before the parade.

“It was a really, really cool feeling when we all played the first note together that night and realizing wow, like everybody is here, because they’re so good.” Kim said. “Hearing how amazing they sounded together. It was surreal.”

Then, after long days of rehearsal. It was showtime.

“I’m going into that I was a little bit nervous, but I made it through the whole thing and it was absolutely amazing to see all the people on either side of us watching watching us and clapping and singing along kind of the idea that everything that we worked for this is it and seeing it all pay off,” Kim said. “It was amazing.”

Kim does suffer from a medical condition that causes her chronic joint pain. She says it was difficult to make the 3.1 mile walk, but she’s happy she did it and is hopeful she’ll perform again in the future.