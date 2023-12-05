URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is under arrest after Urbana Police said they found a gun in his possession during a traffic stop.

Police officials said the teen was in a car that was pulled over Monday night for violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code. When a police dog conducted an open-air sniff, officials said it raised an alarm.

A search of the car turned up marijuana and a 9mm pistol with a loaded extended magazine. An investigation identified the 17-year-old as the person in possession of the gun and he was taken into custody.

The teen was taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center and was booked for unlawful possession of a firearm.