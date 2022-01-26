Champaign teachers vote to authorize strike

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As contentious contract talks continue, Champaign teachers have taken the next step toward walking off the job.

The teachers union on Wednesday night released the results of a strike authorization vote, saying members voted in favor of continuing strike discussions. Of the 733 teachers that voted, 91% voted to authorize a strike.

Another more formal vote – an intent to strike vote – would be needed next. That vote along with a state filing would start a countdown to when teachers could legally walk off the job. During that window of time, each side’s offer would be posted online for public viewing.

A sticking point in contract talks has been the school district’s proposal to extend the school day for elementary students by 50 minutes.

Teachers will meet with the school board again on Friday to continue negotiations.