CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Federation of Teachers held a listening session with parents Saturday. They filed a 10-day intent to strike notice Friday.

The union wanted to hear directly from parents in the school district before potentially striking. The odds that they will move forward with the strike remain uncertain. But if they do, the it could happen as early as April 4.

“I think it [the session] was good. I think any time you can get people in a room talking you’re moving the dial on progress,” CFT co-president Mike Sitch said.

They wanted to discuss more than just the bargaining process with parents Saturday; they asked families what they’d like to see from the school district.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is make sure parents and community members have an understanding of what teachers’ concerns are as we move through this bargaining and we talk about a potentially looming strike,” Sitch said. “We just wanted to create space for them to share their ideas and let us know how they’re feeling and to express what they need from us.”

One parent said she was there to listen as well, and find out if there was any way she could support teachers if they strike.

“Right now, my biggest concern is how the teachers are being treated and I just really want them to get a fair contract,” Martha Mills, a parent of an Edison Middle School student said.

Teachers and parents shared many of the same concerns, including: communication, technology and standardized testing.

“I am definitely privileged enough that my child is getting a good education and I am very happy with the majority of teachers that we’ve had in this district,” Mills said.

Sitch said around 20 people attended in-person, and 20 joined the meeting online. He said he’s hopeful they won’t have to strike.

The Unit 4 Board said in a statement that learning of the union’s 10-day notice of intent to strike was “disheartening.” Bargaining is set to continue into next week.

For parents who couldn’t make it to Saturday’s listening session, they’ll be hosting one more Tuesday, March 29 at 5 p.m. at Meadowbrook Church.