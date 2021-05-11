Champaign teacher wins Golden Apple Award

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teacher with Champaign schools is a 2021 recipient of the Golden Apple Award for excellence in teaching.

Dominique McCotter’s family, students, and colleagues surprised her at Dr. Howard Elementary today.

McCotter says it was a full-circle moment for her. She was a Golden Apple Pathway Scholar when she was earning her degree from Illinois State University.

McCotter says it’s been a tough year, but her students’ passion and love for learning make her job that much easier.

“It’s surreal, honestly. But again. I always attribute it to the community and people that I have support me,” McCotter says.

She says she knew she was nominated for the award, but had no idea she won.

“Really this work has been a lot easier because of the people that are here, and so I’m just glad to be a part of the team.”