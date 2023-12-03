CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — New Life Tattoos in Champaign offered people discounted ink for a good cause.

From open to close, tattoos were sold at half-price on Saturday. All proceeds were donated directly to the Crisis Nursery Emergency Children’s Shelter in Champaign. This is the parlor’s fifth year doing this fundraiser to support the nursery.

Owner Jeromey McCulloch said it’s important to continue to support those in need.

“For me, I came from a home as a single mom for a while, and I feel like reaching out to that community that is underserved is important.”

Last year, New Life raised $10,000 for the nursery.