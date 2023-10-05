CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — On Thursday, people threw a parade in the halls of Saint Matthew Catholic School in Champaign for their state championship-winning boys baseball team.

The boys won two games in Peoria on Saturday and took home the trophy. They have now won the Illinois Elementary School Association Division 1A Championship twice in the past five years.

Eighth grade pitcher Logan Stortzum said playing with the same group of boys since kindergarten helped carry them to victory.

“Through playing with each other at recess,” he said, “kind of building that team chemistry through practices, working on making sure that if anyone makes a bad play, always making sure they keep their head up and always move on and ‘spit in the dirt,’ as we like to call it.”

The team went through the halls of cheering students and into the gym, where they showed off their trophies and played a slide show of the plays that won it all.