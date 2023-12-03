CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One Champaign high school athlete got a pleasant surprise at his basketball game.

Aidyn Beck is a forward for the Champaign Central High School Maroons. He is also a server at Evergreen Place Assisted Living. During the team’s match-up against Pekin on Saturday, Beck was surprised to see residents from Evergreen Place in the stands cheering him on.

Lauren Matson, Evergreen Place’s Life Enrichment Coordinator, said it’s cool for the residents to show Beck their support.

“Well, he didn’t know we were coming today, so this is a surprise for him,” she said. “He tried to hide his smile when he first glanced over and saw us, but I just think the support hopefully just empowers him to play his best basketball today.”

Matson said the residents — most of whom grew up in the area — very much enjoyed watching Beck play.