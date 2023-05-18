CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of two streets near West Side Park will be temporarily closed beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 19.

The closures, State Street between Hill Street and Park Street and Church Street between Randolph Street and Prairie Street, is in order to conduct the scheduled Police Memorial Ceremony. City officials said no through traffic will be allowed.

They said minor traffic delays may happen during the closure.

The road is expected to reopen around 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19.