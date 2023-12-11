CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Champaign is handing out special items to visitors next week.

Volunteers are giving out more than 500 knapsack bags. Each bag is colored-coded, with women getting red, men getting green and kids getting a snowman bag to take home. They will have different necessities inside, like deodorant, soap, toothpaste, hats and gloves.

“We noticed that many of our guests didn’t have gloves, hats, and scarves,” Volunteer Ruthann Evans said. “There were lots of opportunities for children in the community, but we wanted to give our adult guests something to keep them warm during this season.”

Evans said they are still looking for warm gloves for the homeless population.