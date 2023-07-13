CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a shopping trip that turned bad for two sisters in Champaign. They went in for clothes and left with outrage. They said as they were trying on clothes the manager of the store was trying to get them out and he was using a shopping cart to do so.

“How many more people have you done this to? Because a lot of people have said they just walked out. And he said, but how many people are going to do this to?” said Adanyah Lockett.

Lockett said Burlington Coat Factory was a store she always shopped, but now it’s a place she no longer wants to step another foot into.

“I was surprised and not surprised and I was like, wow, I cannot believe he did that,” said Dalton Rapier, a store employee.

“As minor as putting a jacket on you know, like we didn’t think we were going to be assaulted for that or, you know, our phones being taken from us,” said Alannah Lockett.

She and her sister were shopping for clothes and decided to try some on. But store employee Dalton Rapier said right now that’s against store policy.

Lockett said her small action led to a reaction she didn’t expect.

“We feel like once the race was brought into it, it kind of triggered, you know, his feelings. And as soon as she said it is when the cart was being pulled back and pushed into her stomach,” said Alannah Lockett.

Lockett is eight months pregnant.

“When I got checked out, my blood pressure was through the roof like that’s terrible. Like something could have happened to my son from that,” said Adanyah Lockett.

“I don’t think he stands or represents anything of what Burlington actually is because a lot of a lot of our employees and everything there, they are very, very nice,” said Rapier.

The company responded to Lockett’s post with this message:

“At Burlington’s, we take allegations like this very seriously. We are investigating and will address this swiftly and accordingly.”

Lockett said all she wants is to be heard and not have this happen to anyone else.

“How would you feel if this was your daughter, how would you feel if this was your wife? I want to feel like someone cares. You know, I want to feel like someone cares at least,” said Adanyah Lockett.

Rapier said the manager seen in the video no longer works at the store. The report has been handed to the state’s attorney’s office for review.