CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Liam Gasser, who was shot in October of 2021, is speaking out now that police have made an arrest in the road rage shooting that changed his life.

“There has been a lot of hardships, definitely trying to stay the course and stay positive,” Gasser said.

Police believe 32-year-old Derrick Humphrey Jr. is the man responsible for shooting Gasser. Police arrested him as he walked into court for a different case on Wednesday.

“It made me happy that the individual would not be able to harm anybody else,” Gasser said. “But then reality kind of sunk in that it doesn’t really change what happened to me, so I was very indifferent about how I felt.”

Gasser was 24-years-old at the time of the shooting. On Oct. 24, 2021, he was driving near North Prospect Avenue and Town Center Boulevard in Champaign. Police said he had an exchange with another driver; a horn was honked, and Gasser was then shot in the head. Police immediately started what would turn out to be a long investigation.

“We’ve tracked down several leads and it got a good result today with great police work,” said Lieutenant Ben Newell.

This isn’t the first time Humphrey has had a run-in with the law. Officers arrested him as he arrived at the Champaign County Courthouse for another pending case.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Humphrey is a convicted felon and is being charged with a crime that happened in June of last year. Now, he’s facing charges for the Gasser case.

“It’s attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm,” Newell said.

Gasser said his family has known for a few months that police had a suspect in mind, but he didn’t know when this day would finally come.

“They told us about some of his prior convictions, so I had a general idea of the type of person that we are dealing with,” Gasser said. “That this wasn’t your average everyday citizen.”

Gasser said he is staying positive. There have been high points during his healing journey. He learned how to walk again and said he is thankful for the police work done.

“A lot of it I wouldn’t have been able to do without my wonderful physical therapists, my occupational therapists, the love and support I’ve received from my friends and family as well as the greater Champaign County community,” Gasser said.

Rietz said that Humphrey is facing attempted murder charges for the Gasser case, a Class X felony. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.