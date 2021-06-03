Champaign shooting update: 18-year-old victim still in critical condition at hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Investigators are providing additional details on a shooting Wednesday in Champaign that left a teenager seriously hurt.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department says officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to a shooting near Joanne Lane and Paula Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they say an 18-year-old boy was found with a single life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital and he remains in critical condition.

Detectives say the 18-year-old was standing outside next to a car when another vehicle rolled up and fired a single shot from inside their car. The suspect then fled the scene, police say.

The release says no arrests have been made and investigators are still working on the case.

“Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

“Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.”