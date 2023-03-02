CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The mental health of teenagers is continuing to be a problem.

The CDC said one out of three teenagers is experiencing mental health issues. More than 44% say they’ve felt sad or hopeless during the past year.

Experts say isolation and lack of social interaction during COVID played a big role in these issues. Rock Counseling Group Senior therapist RJ McNicholl said the lack of after school and community programs also contributes to teen stress and anxiety.

“Being able to encourage lots of self-care,” McNicholl said. “But also, self-advocacy where they can advocate for their needs, they can talk openly with their parents or other adults in their lives about the things going on for them that are stressful.”

McNicholl said it can be simple. Just talking with your kids, having dinner and even driving around with them are all helpful.