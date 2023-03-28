CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Champaign schools placed first at the State Archery Tournament over the weekend.

Champaign Unit 4 School District shared a statement on its website that Centennial High School hosted the event where a total of 32 teams from 22 schools competed. Centennial Team #1 placed first in the high school division, earning 3,400 points. Edison Middle School Team #1 won the middle school division with a total of 3,332 points.

The school district said that Central High School Team #1 also competed in the high school division, finishing behind Centennial Team #1 in second with 3,390 points. Central Team #2 placed sixth in the tournament, and Centennial sent three teams to the tournament with Team #2 placing fourth and Team #3 placing tenth.

Officials said each middle school in the Unit 4 school district sent two teams to the tournament. Jefferson Middle School Team #1 placed second where Team #2 placed tenth. Franklin Middle School Team #1 placed fourth and Team #2 finished in twelfth place. Edison, whose Team #1 won the tournament, also sent Team #2 who placed eighth.

Additonally, Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen was in attendance and read a proclamation from the City of Champaign commemorating the tournament.

Following this tournament, Edison, Franklin, and Jefferson Middle Schools have all qualified for the National tournament that will take place in Louisville, Ky. in May.