CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Local law enforcement and schools are teaming up to train school staff members on how to recognize potential threats of targeted school violence.

“Local police agencies and local school districts already have a strong collaboration,” Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said. “The goal with this training is to strengthen the ability of school personnel to recognize and address concerning or threatening behaviors before they turn into an act of violence.”

Officials said the training will be hosted by the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center, which will aid communities to determine and intervene when necessary.

The training will take place on Thursday, September 8 virtually with local law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Regional Office of Education 9, which serves Champaign and Ford counties.

“We are striving to give our school personnel multiple tools to use to address behaviors before they reach the stage where individuals hurt themselves and/or others. The collaboration between the local police and schools has been strong over the years and this training will just add to that. All parties involved put school safety in the forefront every day,” Gary Lewis, the Regional Superintendent for ROE 9, said.