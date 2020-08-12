Champaign Schools to have Late Registration Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 Schools is holding a Late Registration Day to help get kids signed up for school.

It will be held on Friday, August 14 from 12 – 6 p.m. at the Center for Family & Community Engagement on South New Street. Officials are asking for the number of family members to be limited to two or less during registration.

Parents/guardians are asked to bring a valid Driver’s License or State-issued ID with your current Champaign address on it and proof of residency (voter’s registration card, current utility bill, a signed lease by tenant and landlord or a mortgage). All forms of ID and proof of residency must have a current Champaign address.

