Champaign Schools to distribute meal boxes during Distance Learning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Unit 4 School District said they will be distributing 5-day meal boxes for their families.

In a news release, officials stated this would happen during the district’s period of 100% Distance Learning. Families will have two options for getting their boxes: Drive-thru sites and at-home delivery.

Drive-thru sites will be set up as follows:

  • Jefferson Middle School & Garden Hills: Mondays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Booker T. Washington (Starting August 24): Mondays 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

No pre-order is required for drive-thru service.

Families that want to participate in at-home delivery are asked to contact Food Services at (217) 351-3852 to set up their deliveries. Boxes will be distributed on Fridays from 10 – 11 a.m.

Special diets and vegetarian options are available. Families are asked to call Food Services at (217) 351-3852 to pre-order their meals.

