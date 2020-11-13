Champaign Schools switches to remote for remainder of semester

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Champaign Unit 4 Schools said the district will move to full remote learning starting November 16.

In a news release, officials said the decision came after guidance was issued by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. The health department recommended K-12 school districts switch to or keep remote learning in place until January 5. Administrator Julie Pryde added the transition should be made “as soon as possible.”

Champaign Schools officials said Friday will be the last day of in-person instruction for students. They will remain remote through the end of the semester.

Transportation will be available for students on Friday. Regular food services will be held as scheduled. Additionally, student support centers will be open on Friday, but then will closed for the rest of the semester starting Monday.

“In past weeks we have been diligent in maintaining our safety and operational protocols and our students, staff and families have been excellent partners in keeping our schools safe,” said officials. “This return to remote learning is not due to increased cases in our schools but rather increased cases in our community.”

Students are asked to be prepared Friday to bring home any personal items they have brought to school. “They should take home their technology devices and charges with them at the end of the day. Students should leave supplies at school so they may be sanitized and stored in their classrooms.” They also said building administrators will reach out to families in the coming days with more information.

Families who need additional hotspots or Internet access are asked to contact their building administrator.

Additionally, all sports and in-person activities will be canceled until further notice, according to the district. “This includes any IHSA Winter Sports practices which would have started on Monday, November 16th. Athletic Directors and Coaches will be reaching out to student-athletes and families with further guidance.”