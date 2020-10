CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 Schools District officials said they are providing Thanksgiving meals as part of their food distribution.

The meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.

Pick-up is available on November 23 at Booker T. Washington, Garden Hills and Jefferson. There will also be home delivery available.

You must pre-order your meal. The cut-off to get that submitted is November 10. To order, call (217) 351-3852.