Champaign Schools extends deadline for ‘School of Choice’ registration

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 Schools officials have extended the deadline for families to register their kindergarteners for school.

The deadline was extended to April 16. There are also two days where families can register in person, following safety guidelines. Those dates are April 9 and April 13 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Mellon Building on South New Street. If you register during those times, you will be able to get a backpack with school supplies for your student.

School assignments will begin on April 19.