Champaign School of Music to host first recital since start of pandemic

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign School of Music said its first in-person recitals since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will be held on Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Savoy.

School officials said this is an opportunity for students of all ages to come together and perform music for the first time in almost two years.

“Prior to the pandemic, our students and teachers would meet often to share their music and progress with family and friends,” said Director of Champaign School of Music Holly Kennedy. “This recital represents the culmination of months of online lessons, online recitals, and solitary practice.”

“Joe and Oliver both say the best part of taking piano lessons is being able to make music. During COVID shutdown, they looked forward to virtual lessons because it still gave them alone time to learn with their teachers. This will be Oliver’s first in-person recital and he is super excited to perform for an audience. Joe is teaching his brother how to bow,” said Jennifer, mom of brothers Joe (age 9) and Oliver (age 7).

“We love the program and it’s great watching my boys learn music and progress with their piano studies. The lessons are always a bright spot in their week,” Jennifer added.

Head teacher Danielle Zils said there were fun parts of teaching online but she is also very excited to have classes back in person.

Danielle states, “It has been a pleasure to teach my students during the last year and a half online! The various virtual platforms helped us connect and make music together in the midst of a pandemic. They also had tons of fun introducing me to their pets, stuffed animals, and their families. I am looking forward to watching them perform in person and see how much they have grown in the past year!”

According to officials, Champaign School of Music is committed to help Champaign County students of all ages and abilities learn to play piano, guitar, violin, drums, and sing through private lessons and performances.