Champaign School District updates families on 2nd quarter learning plan proposal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Unit 4 School District sent families a letter detailing updates to their second quarter learning plan proposal.

The proposal includes options for modified in-person and distance learning for elementary schools. It also said based on feedback from staff and families, middle school and high schools will continue using distance learning for the second quarter.

There will be special education respite centers at Bottenfield and ACTIONS. The District said these centers are designed to give a respite to caregivers of district students.

Families will be able to schedule appointments up to two times a week. Respite Center staff will include special education nursing staff, paraprofessionals and therapists. Staff are able to give learning support and provide engaging student activities.

Results of family survey conducted week of Sept. 14 (5,854 responses)

49.2% preferred distance

50.8% preferred some sort of in-person. @Unit4schools says "responses among different demographic groups was very similar across the district." @WCIA3 — Jen Lask (@Jen_Lask) September 25, 2020

Officials said a school-specific survey was to be sent to elementary school families on Friday that will finalize their decisions for distance or in-person learning for the second quarter.