Champaign School District to start ‘School of Choice’ process for kindergarteners

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 Schools said families with kindergarteners can start the “School of Choice” process on February 1.

Families can learn more about the registration process during a virtual Choice Information Night on February 2. It starts at 5:30 p.m. There will be an on-demand video available for those who can not attend the live session.

“Families are encouraged to take their time in choosing a school,” said District officials. “All registrations received prior to the March 31 deadline will be processed equally, regardless of date submitted.”