Champaign School District to return to in-person & distanced learning January 20

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 Schools will be returning to in-person and distanced learning on January 20 and offer on-site testing for symptomatic students.

In a letter to families, Unit 4 Superintendent Susan Zola said that prior to winter break, she felt it was important to delay their return to second semester in-person instruction. “My recommendation was based on factors including information regarding our community’s transmission rates, an opportunity to review what the University and surrounding school districts would be planning, and ensuring we would be fully prepared to bring students back to our campuses with freshly cleaned and sanitized buildings.”

Here is the schedule Unit 4 will follow to kick off the second semester:

January 18 – No school for students or staff in observation of the MLK, Jr. Holiday

January 19 – Staff Planning Day (No school for students)

January 20 – In-person and distance learning resumes

Zola said building principals will provide more details regarding second semester plans and options for in-person learning.

The District has been offering on-site PCR COVID-19 testing for staff since November, said Zola. Now, starting January 20, the District will offer on-site testing at all schools for symptomatic students and staff. They will also test identified close contacts. “When tested at one of our sites, getting the test results back is fast and easy,” said Zola. “Test results at our sites are available either later in the day (same day) or early the next day.”