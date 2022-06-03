CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Need some help feeding your child(ren) this summer? If so, the Champaign School District is there to alleviate the burden for families, starting next week.

Meals will be served on-site for all children on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following schools:

Bottenfield Elementary: Monday-Thursday (6/6- 7/8); Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m.-Noon

Centennial High School: Monday-Thursday (6/6-7/8); Breakfast: 8:30-11 a.m.; Lunch: 11a.m.-2 p.m.

Jefferson Middle School: Monday-Friday (6/6-7/8); Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m.-Noon; Thursday-Friday (7/14 & 7/15) and (7/21 & 7/22)

Stratton Elementary: Monday-Friday (6/6-7/22); Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m.-Noon

Westview Elementary: Monday-Friday (6/6-6/30); (7/15-7/22); Breakfast: 8-9:30 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m.-Noon

All locations will be closed for the Fourth of July.