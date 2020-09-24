Champaign School District to hold math training for families

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Unit 4 School District is holding a math workshop for K-5 parents and caregivers.

Officials said this training will help those families learn how to navigate the new math curriculum. They are looking for around 50 people to participate in the training.

It will be held in person as well as through Zoom on October 1 from 6-8 p.m. In-person training will take place at the Center for Family & Community Engagement, with limited seating. For those participating through Zoom, a link will be sent after registration.

To register, send your name and contact information to wilcheka@u4sd.org.