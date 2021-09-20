Champaign School District offers substitute opportunities

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 is hiring for multiple substitute positions.

Officials said available positions are behavioral safety aide, bus driver trainee, bus mechanic, bus monitor, cafeteria worker, crossing guard, custodian, hall monitor, health safety aide, kids plus after school program activity leader, maintenance worker, nurse, playground-lunchroom supervisor, secretary, warehouse/storekeeper, teacher and teacher aide.

According to officials, there has been a shortage of employees.

“Right now the hiring marketing is at a low. Everyone is looking for new employees. And Champaign Unit 4 is just like that,” said Talent Recruitment and Retention Manager of Champaign Unit 4 School District Jeffonne Owens. “I’ve just noticed it is not just a national shortage. It is local and it is impacting us everyday.”

In order to attract more applicants, Jeffonne said Champaign Unit 4 has been putting in a lot of efforts to make the applying process easier for applicants. She stated, “The best part about Champaign Unit 4 and the substituting process is that we make it easy for you. All you need to do is to go on Champaignschools.org and there is a little area that says ’employment.’ You’ll click ‘substitute information’ and we have listed step by step for each area.”

Jeffonne also said there is not an exact number of substitute positions that Champaign Unit 4 is wanting to fill. According to her, each school department has a different number of how many substitute positions that they need. At the moment, Champaign Unit 4 is trying to build its pool so there can be several substitutes who will be readily available in case of an emergency.

Anyone interested can apply online. Job requirements are posted on Champaign Unit 4’s website.