Champaign School district offers holiday meals for families

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 Schools will have holiday meals available for pick-up and delivery for households with children 18 years old and under.

School officials said meals can be picked up on December 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive-thru sites will be set up at Booker T. Washington, Garden Hills and Jefferson. Also, meals can be arranged for delivery during the week of December 21.

The meals will include frozen turkey ham steaks, frozen home-style macaroni and cheese, green beans, dinner rolls and frozen apple pie.

Meal orders must be turned in by December 8. To order your meals, call (217) 351-3852.