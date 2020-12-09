Champaign School District looks into using e-learning on emergency closure days

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 Schools is looking into a proposed e-learning program that could be used in lieu of emergency days during inclement weather.

During the winter months, schools are faced with needing to use emergency snow days. “Those emergency snow days often require that we add instructional days at the end of the school year,” said District officials in a letter to families. Now, they may be able to use e-learning days instead.

“The e-learning program, if adopted and utilized, would be very similar to the model currently used for the District’s remote learning days during the COVID-19 pandemic.” They continued to say this would alleviate the need to tack on additional days at the end of the school year.

“While emergency days will continue to be built into the District Calendar each school year, the e-learning program will help ensure that the required number of instructional days are met by using e-learning days in lieu of emergency days. Since an e-learning day counts as a student attendance day, a make-up day would not be needed at the end of the school year.”

Officials would monitor developments like weather conditions to prepare for e-learning days. An emergency notification would be sent to families by the district.

A public hearing will be held on December 14 at 6 p.m. during the school board’s regular meeting. “During this hearing, the terms of the proposed e-learning program will be presented and an opportunity for public comment will be provided.”