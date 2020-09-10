Champaign School District looks for community input during superintendent search

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Unit 4 School District is looking for a new superintendent and they want the community’s input on what they want in a candidate.

The Champaign Board of Education will hold two community meetings next week:

September 16: Booker T. Washington – 7 p.m.

September 17: Garden Hills (In the gym) – 7 p.m.

The District said board members want to know your thoughts and ideas regarding qualities you would like to see in the next superintendent. “The meeting will include prepared questions asked to those present as well as an opportunity for open dialogue.”

Per state restrictions, there will be a 50 people limit. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and chairs will be spaced six feet apart.