CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of kids showed up at Marketplace Mall in Champaign on Monday to get school supplies, and they didn’t have to spend a dime.

The Champaign School District was giving out free gear to get students prepared for the upcoming school year. This is the second year in a row for the district’s back-to-school giveaway.

Officials said the event also offered an opportunity to meet new people.

“Today, we had an opportunity for families and children to meet their school principals, to meet the superintendent, lots of community partners,” said James Harden, the district’s Executive Director of Engagement. “Just to give the community a hug and let them know we support you and we’re ready for you to come back to school.”

Harden said they started the day with enough supplies for 2,000 families, but they ran out shortly after noon. Students who weren’t able to make it to the mall in time can still get supplies from the school district. Families just need to reach out to the district to set a pickup.