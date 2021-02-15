Champaign School District goes fully remote for Tuesday

It seems like some drivers forget how to drive when we get the first snow of the season, but even the best drivers may not be aware of some laws they need to follow when the flakes fly. One of those laws you may not be aware of could be violated as soon as you put your car in drive. No one likes to do it, but you’ve got to brush off and scrape off your windows if you can’t see out of it.

So take the extra minute or two to clear things off, and be sure to also brush off your headlights and license plate.