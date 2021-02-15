Champaign School District goes fully remote for Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign School District officials said students will have a fully remote day on Tuesday.
In a news release, the District said they are switching over to the Monday Full Remote Instructional Schedule because of the projected weather forecast for Tuesday. This will be for all students and staff PreK-12.
“Essential O and M and Custodial staff should report. All other staff are encouraged to work remotely. Athletic updates will be provided by the coaching staff as appropriate,” said the District.