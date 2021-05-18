Champaign School District gives open house tours of school renovations to the community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Centennial is just one of several schools in champaign getting a makeover.

Now, parents and students can see those upgrades for themselves. There are Open House tours all throughout the week. On Monday, the district gave the community a tour through Centennial High School.

Centennials principal Charles Neitzel talked about the latest upgrades. He said he’s excited to bring students back into a school that’s now nearly twice as big as it was last year.

Before the pandemic, Centennial could accommodate 1,400 students. After these new renovations, the principal said they’ll be able to hold an additional 300. Some of those improvements include a brand new gym, larger classrooms and new study hall areas. He said that extra space will make it much easier for students to socially distance.

“Room has always been tight here at Centennial, so we’re glad to have that extra space,” Neitzel said. “So now we have room to spread out, we can move students to different areas, we’ve also got new study areas we hope we can use, so we’re hoping that’ll help as we spread people out,”

And tomorrow, people will be able to get a look inside the brand new Dr. Howard Elementary.

That tour is taking place from 4:00-6:00 p.m. On the 24th, they’ll have parents looking at South Side Elementary.