Champaign School District employees eligible for COVID vaccine

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 Schools officials said every District employee is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

In a Facebook post, Superintendent Dr. Susan Zola stated the District received the notification from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. The vaccination process will start next week, but employees can start signing up for it now.

Dr. Zola said Unit 4 employees should be on the lookout for information regarding RAVE, a notification system that will send a message asking if you want the vaccine through Unit 4. The superintendent stated responding to the RAVE message will not automatically sign you up for the vaccination. It gives the District an idea of how many vaccinations need to be set aside for Unit 4.

Employees will get a notification from RAVE through their district email or another email provided. They will also receive a text message if a cell phone number was given to the District. Dr. Zola said the RAVE email will come from “Champaign CUSD4 Alert <u4sd@getrave.com>.” A text message would come from 226878 or 78015 or another notification number, according to Dr. Zola. Employees will only need to respond to one of the notifications. They were expected to get the notification at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“This is an enormous step in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring a safe and healthy learning environment for our staff and the children we serve,” said Zola.