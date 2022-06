CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A tentative agreement was reached between the Champaign School District Board of Education and the Champaign Educational Support Professionals (CESP), according to officials.

In a news release, officials with the district said they reached the four-year agreement Monday night. CESP is expected to bring the agreement to their members for approval on Thursday.

Once approved by the members, the Board will also vote to approve.