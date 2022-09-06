CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re driving in Champaign you can expect some road closures. Repair work on five railroad crossings start on Wednesday.

The work will start at Fifth and Washington Streets and will move to Phillips Drive, Walnut Street, Bradley Avenue and end near McKinley Avenue.

The Public Works Department said repairs on each crossing could take three to five days. Some of those crossings could be closed at the same time.

Norfolk Southern Railroad will be doing routine maintenance work. They will be replacing the old wood ties for the tracks and resurfacing the crossings. They said this work would make for a smoother ride when driving over the crossings.

“This is probably weather dependent work,” said Kris Koester, Administrative Services Manager. “If they get started and the weather turns sour or rainy, they may be delayed. So again, pay attention to any signage in the area if you happen to living near a crossing.”

Koester said this work should take no more than a couple of weeks. The railroad company said they understand the inconvenience and they appreciate the patience given during their work.