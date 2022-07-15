CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Several road closures for various construction work this summer in Champaign.

Listed below are up-and-coming ones:

Tremont Street between Randolph and State Street will be closed for sanitary sewer service installation will begin on Monday July 18th and is expected to end on the 25th. No through traffic allowed during the closure.

Daniel Street on the west side of Fourth Street closed starting Monday July 18th for about three weeks for a a project with Illinois American Water Project.

Between Sixth and Wright Street Green Street will become one lane on Tuesday July 19th

The City stated, Please pay close attention to construction signs, traffic control devices, and marked detours. Please do not park on the street near the construction site or in areas that are posted “No Parking.”