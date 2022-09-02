CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–To complete repairs at five railroad crossings, Norfolk Southern Railroad will be closing a few streets.

Officials said the following streets will be closed to complete repairs:

• Fifth Street just south of Washington Street

• Phillips Drive just north of Washington Street

• Walnut Street about halfway between Columbia Avenue and North Street

• Bradley Avenue about halfway between Prospect Avenue and Hagan Street

• McKinley Avenue about two-thirds of the way north of Bradley Avenue, south of Francis Drive

Work will begin Wednesday, September 7, and is anticipated to last three to five days. Local traffic will have access to closed crossing locations, but through traffic will need to follow alternate routes.

Officials said for the Bradley Avenue closure, traffic should follow the detour route. Traffic east and west of the Bradley closure will remain open.