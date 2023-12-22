Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) — One of downtown Champaign’s most popular restaurants is teaming up with a non-profit to help those in need.

Big Grove Tavern is collecting canned goods like cereal, rice, beans and other non-perishable items for C-U at Home throughout December.

They’re also accepting donations of clothes, hats and gloves for the winter season. Those who bring 5 items will get a treat of their most popular appetizers. Yummy pretzel bread or a decadent strawberries and cream biscuit during Sunday brunch from 10 a.m.-2 pm. Marketing director Michelle Ryan said many people suffer from food scarcity and this drive is a small way to help a big problem.

“Champaign County is a great place to live,” Ryan said. “Many of us are doing very well and it’s a very happy holiday season but there are many people in Champaign County who aren’t, who don’t have a home, who are food insecure. So, while we can’t do a lot we can do something and I think that all anyone really can do is something.”

So far they’ve collected close to a hundred cans for those in need. Anyone looking to still donate can drop off goods at the front near the Christmas tree until New Year’s Eve.