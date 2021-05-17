Champaign restaurant ordered closed for health code violations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Rumberger’s Wings, 2502 Village Green Place is closed because of health code violations.

The Champaign Urbana Public Health District last inspected the eatery on April 29. The violations were for uncontrolled foodborne illness risk factors and unsatisfactory compliance with local ordinance.

CUPHD says it’s waiting on the restaurant to send in required written corrections for ‘priority items’ noted in the inspection.

A follow-up inspection cannot be done until those corrections are submitted and approved by the district, health officials say.