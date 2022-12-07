CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently.

The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have permanently closed. We are exceedingly grateful to our team members who embodied our values in pursuit to Do a Little Good Every Day.”

We reached out to Everyday Kitchen and they have no comment on the cause of the closure at this time, but they did note that the closure includes the restaurant, bar, and Miracle Bar experience. They did say, however, that the workspace and kids camp will continue normal activities.

In recent weeks, Everyday Kitchen featured a holiday-themed pop-up cocktail lounge that was part of the Miracle Bar experience. It was the only Miracle Bar location in Illinois.

The restaurant also stated on Facebook that anyone with reservations for the restaurant or Miracle Bar should have received a notification that they have been canceled.