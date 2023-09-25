MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s no secret that moms have a lot on their plate and one Central Illinois radio station wanted to help single mothers in particular over the weekend.

For the 20th year, Champaign-based WBGL partnered up with 12 repair shops across the region for Single Mom Saturday. The shops provided free oil changes in an effort to help busy mothers out. This year, 200 moms registered and got their cars’ oil changed.

One of the repair ships that took part was Mohomet Car Connection. Danielle Perez, an afternoon show host on WBGL, spent the event there and said this took one thing off the moms’ busy schedules.

“Single moms just express that they have so much going on,” Perez said. “They’re so busy, finances can be an issue, and to take care of their car and just get a free oil change, they’re so thankful.”

Perez said her station plans to host the event again next September.