CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign Public Works Department is readying its resources for deployment to address a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow that is expected to fall on Champaign on Thursday.

“We are following the plans outlined in the City’s Snow and Ice Control Plan,” said Cory Conrad, Public Works Operations manager. “Public Works crews will report for duty at 7:00am Thursday and we will continue around the clock operations until the snow and ice control plan actions are complete.”

Because of the weather, the Champaign City Building and Public Works Facility will be closed to the public on Thursday. City staff will still be available to answer phones and provide customer service during regular business hours.

People are encouraged to stay home if possible in order to allow Public Works crews to safely clear roads. If travel is a must, people are encouraged to leave early, allow extra time to reach their destination and be cautious around snowplows.

People are also encouraged to keep the streets free of parked cars during this time and park their cars in alternate locations.