CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A fire destroyed an apartment building in Champaign in 2018. Now, the City said there is a new plan for the site.

A firefighter climbs an apartment complex near Randolph & John during a fire in 2018. Nearly 100 people were displaced.

Multi-family units are being built there now. Public Works officials said that could mean apartments or condos will be there in the future. They do not have details to give just yet.